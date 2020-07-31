 Skip to main content
Reduced sentence for serial sex offender Matthew McKnight spurs uproar in Edmonton courtroom

Jana G. Pruden
Edmonton
Matthew McKnight walks out of court during a break in Edmonton on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press

An Edmonton judge found five sexual assaults committed by Matthew McKnight would be worth 16½ years in prison – but reduced that by almost half taking into account factors including an assault he suffered in custody, his “lifestyle changes,” and his potential for rehabilitation. The bulk of the reduction came from totality, the principle that overall sentences for multiple offences should not be excessive.

“I am persuaded that he has excellent chances to rehabilitate,” Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Doreen Sulyma said, in sentencing Mr. McKnight to eight years in prison.

As she spoke, one of the many young women involved in the case lunged toward the defence table, flipping a computer monitor to the ground. Sheriffs removed her from the courtroom, while she screamed: “I was 17 years old! I was 17 years old!”

Other women in the courtroom wept and shouted, calling the judge a “misogynist” and a “sympathizer,” and yelling at Mr. McKnight as courthouse security officers streamed into the room, and Justice Sulyma cleared court.

Mr. McKnight was at one point facing 26 charges of sexual assault against 21 women, but went to trial on 13 counts of sexual assault, and was convicted of five.

During the trial, court heard Mr. McKnight was co-owner of Knoxville’s and once a fixture in the Edmonton bar scene, known for generous free drinks and frequent after-parties. The women who testified told court about accepting drinks from Mr. McKnight, then waking from long periods of blackouts to Mr. McKnight assaulting them.

The Crown had been asking for a 22½-year sentence, while the defence argued for five to nine years.

In her decision, Justice Sulyma said she did not find drugging in any of the assaults. She found aggravating factors in a couple of cases, including that he refused to wear a condom with one woman, and that another had bruises.

But Justice Sulyma said other aspects of his behaviour – like Mr. McKnight telling one woman the assault was her fault because “only whores work at Knoxville’s” – were not aggravating.

As she read her decision, a number of young women moved to the front of the spectator area where they stood holding hands. Their faces were hidden by masks, some stitched with a handprint over the mouth.

Mr. McKnight, who had wiped away a tear reading a statement to the court last week, appeared emotionless. After the sentencing, he was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the women gathered in the hallway, watched closely by a contingent of sheriffs.

“Sixteen-and-a-half years sounded good, I was okay with that. And then she just kept lowering and lowering and lowering it,” said one of the victims. “I feel that the justice system has failed every single female that has suffered any kind of sexual assault.”

The identities of the women are protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

Outside court, defence lawyer Dino Bottos said he hadn’t spoken to his client, but, “He would have been satisfied with the sentence.”

Crown prosecutor Mark Huyser-Wierenga said the judgment, “is what it is,” and that the Crown will be considering an appeal.

The first woman who came forward in 2016 – and one of those whom Mr. McKnight was found not-guilty of assaulting – said she was disappointed, but glad he’d been convicted at all.

“At the end of the day, we still did this together. It is still hard to put a rapist in jail for eight years …,” she said. “For the first time, we’re starting to have a voice.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
