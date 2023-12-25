Environment Canada says near-zero visibility is expected to persist throughout parts of Ontario on Christmas Day due to foggy conditions.

The weather agency issued fog advisories for much of the province, starting from Windsor in the southwest to the Niagara and Kawartha Lakes areas in the northeast.

It says visibility should improve Monday morning, but fog may remain into the afternoon for some areas, with dense fog developing again in the evening.

The agency is warning travel could be hazardous due to reduced visibility and says that drivers should slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Environment Canada says fog is not unusual during cold weather.

It forecasts a high of 8C for the Toronto area on Monday, with overnight lows of 4C.