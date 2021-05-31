Reform needed to reduce Indigenous patients’ fear of health system, surgeon tells Echaquan inquiry

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Reform needed to reduce Indigenous patients’ fear of health system, surgeon tells Echaquan inquiry

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A picture of Joyce Echaquan is seen during a vigil in front of the hospital where she died in Joliette, Que., on Sept. 29, 2020.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The coroner’s inquiry examining the death Joyce Echaquan is moving to the recommendations phase of its public hearings.

Dr. Stanley Vollant, an Innu surgeon, is recommending the government create policies to reduce fear among Indigenous patients of seeking treatment at Quebec hospitals.

Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven from Manawan, Que., filmed herself on Facebook Live last September as a nurse and an orderly were heard making derogatory comments toward her at the hospital in Joliette, Que., northeast of Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

Vollant testified today that medical professional orders must forbid discrimination by their members and create teams, including community liaison officers, to assist Indigenous patients navigate the health-care system.

He says the liaison officers need to feel supported and hospital management must have the political will to follow through on reforms.

Vollant adds that the complaint process should be simplified because it isn’t in the nature of Indigenous patients to file official grievances.

The coroner’s inquest began today’s hearing with a minute of silence in memory of the 215 children whose remains were recently found at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Coroner Gehane Kamel’s role is to examine the circumstances of Echaquan’s death and issue recommendations on how to avoid them from happening again.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies