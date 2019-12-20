 Skip to main content

Canada

Regimental funeral held in Winnipeg for RCMP officer killed in highway collision

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Manitoba RCMP Const. Allan Poapst is seen in an undated police handout photo. Poapst, who served with the RCMP’s court liaison unit, was returning to his office a week ago when a pickup truck heading the other direction crossed a median and collided with Poapst’s vehicle.

More than 1,000 police officers, first responders and members of the public have gathered at a funeral for a Winnipeg Mountie killed in a highway crash.

Const. Allan Poapst, who served with the RCMP’s court liaison unit, was returning to his office a week ago when a pickup truck heading the other direction crossed a median and collided with Poapst’s vehicle.

Police have said road conditions at the time were “atrocious.”

Poapst, a 49-year-old father of three teenage girls, had served with the RCMP for nearly 13 years.

Uniformed Mounties as well as officers with the Winnipeg Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police marched for several blocks as a hearse carrying Poapst arrived at Bell MTS Place.

Friend Danny Deleurme, who played recreational hockey with Poapst for more than 25 years, says he attended the service to pay respects to a good family man who was full of life.

