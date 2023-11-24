Regina city council has hired a new board to oversee operations at the city’s main events complex following a slew of problems, including a failed tourism rebrand.

City council voted for the new board so it can figure out the future of Regina Exhibition Association Ltd., which is responsible for the events complex.

Earlier this year, the association’s CEO, Tim Reid, apologized for a tourism rebrand that made light of the city’s name rhyming with a body part.

The organization then relinquished its tourism duties back to the city following an independent review that found a junior staffer was responsible for publishing the sexualized slogans.

The exhibition association has struggled financially and has asked the city for huge sums of money so it can stay afloat.

In light of the financial issues, city council then fired voting members of the association’s board, installing a new one that includes six city employees.

Earlier this month, the association reported it would need $5.8-million this year to maintain operations, five times more than what it got last year.

A report from MNP said the association’s business model would result in continued operating losses for years to come.

The association has also dealt with a leaky roof at its community hockey arena, which disrupted a youth tournament.

City manager Niki Anderson told reporters the board has yet to outline its priorities, including whether it’s to review Reid’s job.