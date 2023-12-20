Open this photo in gallery: Vicki Mowat, the Opposition NDP health critic, speaks to reporters on Dec. 20.Jeremy Simes/The Canadian Press

Regina’s two hospitals have broken fire code due to patients in beds crowding hallways.

In an email chain obtained by the Opposition NDP, a city fire inspector says the department understands the General and Pasqua hospitals are over capacity, but the violations are putting patients and staff at risk.

The fire inspector says hallways should always be kept clear, especially when they lead to a door.

The email chain also includes a message from a Saskatchewan Health Authority emergency medical services director.

The director says “systemic action” is needed as the authority works to find a solution.

The director says if the authority can’t find more suitable space, it may direct paramedics to keep patients in ambulances until the hospitals can take them.