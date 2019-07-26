 Skip to main content

Canada Regina inmate’s death sparks call for better suicide prevention training

Regina
The Canadian Press
An inquest jury is recommending that the Regina Correctional Centre provide ongoing suicide prevention training for all staff and screen incoming inmates for potential suicidal tendencies.

The recommendation is one of eight the six-member panel returned with following a hearing this week into the death of Waylon Starr.

The jury determined Starr, who was 27, took his own life in his cell in August 2017.

It says the correctional centre should provide inmates with better and timely access to elders or a chaplain.

As well, the panel is calling for a review of cultural training, improved communication among staff during shift changes and a standard for how inmates get privacy in their cells.

Coroner’s inquests are not intended to determine any criminal responsibility, although jurors can make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

“He (Waylon) told them when he first came in on July 5, he told them he tried suicide the day before,” said Verna Starr, Waylon’s mother.

“I think they should have taken more time to reconsider that and put him on suicide watch.”

