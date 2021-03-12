 Skip to main content
Regina long-term care home declares COVID-19 outbreak, most residents fully vaccinated

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Extendicare spokeswoman says 95 per cent of Elmview residents have received the two required doses of vaccine.

A long-term care home in Regina says public health officials have declared an outbreak of COVID-19 there.

An Extendicare spokeswoman says that as of Tuesday, four residents and two staff members had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Laura Gallant says 95 per cent of Elmview residents have received the two required doses of vaccine.

She says she can’t say if the four who became ill were immunized, because that’s private information.

Gallant says almost 90 per cent of the care home’s staff have been given one shot, and about half have received both.

Gallant says for weeks now COVID-19 rapid testing has been used on anyone entering the home, and all residents and staff are being tested.

“COVID-19 vaccines are a powerful tool to strengthen our defence against the virus,” she wrote in a statement to The Canadian Press.

“Until mass vaccination is completed and broader immunity is achieved in the community, the virus will continue to circulate and potentially enter homes. We must remain vigilant and use every available precaution to prevent the virus from reaching residents.”

