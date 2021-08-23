Regina long-term care homes restricting visits due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Long-term care homes in Regina are restricting visits after a recent increase of COVID-19 cases in the facilities.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says family can only visit during end-of-life care.

The health authority says COVID-19 outbreaks are either confirmed or suspected at seven of Regina’s long-term care homes.

It says most of those infected have not displayed symptoms, nor have they required hospitalization.

The health authority says regular testing will continue for staff and residents.

On Sunday, Saskatchewan reported 220 new cases of COVID-19.

