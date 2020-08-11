 Skip to main content
Regina man charged after allegedly making threats against Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks to reporters at Saskatchewan's Legislative Building, in Regina, on June 15, 2020.

Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

Police in Regina have charged a man after he allegedly left threatening voice mails for Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

City police say they were alerted by RCMP concerning messages left at the premier’s office on Saturday.

Moe’s press secretary, Jim Billington, says the messages contained threats against the premier.

Police say Moe was aware of the messages and carried on with his schedule under the watch of security from RCMP.

Police say similar messages were left at a non-government agency on Saturday and, later that day, a suspect was arrested.

Ernest Miller of Regina, who is 48, is to appear in Regina court in September on a charge of uttering threats.

“The premier will continue with his regular schedule, and we thank the RCMP and (Regina Police Service) for their diligence,” Billington said in a statement Tuesday.

“As this case has resulted in an arrest and is now before the courts, the premier’s office will have no further comment on this matter.”

