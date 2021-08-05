Regina nursing home lax, unprepared for COVID-19 outbreak, says ombudsman

Saskatchewan’s ombudsman has found a Regina nursing home was “woefully unprepared” for a deadly COVID-19 outbreak last year.

The outbreak was declared in November at Parkside Extendicare, where 194 of the facility’s 198 residents tested positive and 39 died due to the virus.

A report from the ombudsman says the facility was also lax in enforcing public health orders.

The report found some staff did not follow public health measures, including physical distancing and mask wearing.

It says the Ministry of Health, the Saskatchewan Health Authority and Extendicare all knew Parkside would be in serious trouble if it were to have an outbreak because of overcrowding.

During the outbreak, residents who had been in close contact with positive cases were isolated together in two- or four-bed rooms, which fuelled transmission in the facility.

