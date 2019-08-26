 Skip to main content

Canada Regina police arrest man wanted in infant’s 2017 death

Regina, Sask.
The Canadian Press
Police in Regina say a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in the death of an infant nearly two years ago has been arrested.

Three-month-old Keenan Julius Spencer died in October 2017 after he was brought to hospital.

On Monday, police said an investigation found enough evidence to charge Catlin Wade Goodwill, 29, of Regina with manslaughter, but efforts to find him had not been successful.

Later in the day, police issued a news release stating Goodwill had been arrested without incident.

Goodwill will appear in provincial court in Regina on Tuesday afternoon.

