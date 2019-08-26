Regina police arrest man wanted in infant’s 2017 death

Police in Regina say a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in the death of an infant nearly two years ago has been arrested.

Three-month-old Keenan Julius Spencer died in October 2017 after he was brought to hospital.

On Monday, police said an investigation found enough evidence to charge Catlin Wade Goodwill, 29, of Regina with manslaughter, but efforts to find him had not been successful.

Story continues below advertisement

Later in the day, police issued a news release stating Goodwill had been arrested without incident.

Goodwill will appear in provincial court in Regina on Tuesday afternoon.