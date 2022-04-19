A 43-year-old Regina man has been arrested after police and fire crews were called for reports of someone setting a home on fire in the city’s Washington Park area.

Regina Police Service and the Regina Fire Department were called to a home in the 800 block of Rae Street shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday.

A suspect was arrested at the scene.

Officers also learned that a woman had been in the building at the time the fire was started, but was able to get out before police arrived.

Police say the woman had been the victim of several assaults.

Dalas Peters faces six charges, including arson with disregard for human life, and multiple counts of assault.

