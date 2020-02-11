 Skip to main content

Canada

Regina police believe ‘bad batch’ of fentanyl the cause of recent spate of overdoses

REGINA
The Canadian Press
Police in Regina say they have responded to 19 drug overdoses in the city in the last five days.

They say officers attended 14 on the weekend alone – from Friday afternoon until Sunday – and administered Naloxone in three of those cases.

Supt. Lorilee Davies says officers responded to another two overdoses last night and three more this morning.

She says investigators believe there’s a “bad batch” of fentanyl circulating in the city.

There have been no fatalities reported related to the overdoses.

Davies asks anyone who has information about the drug to come forward to police, so they can get the dangerous drug out of the city.

