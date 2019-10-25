 Skip to main content

Canada

Regina police officer gets conditional discharge for assaulting youth in custody

REGINA
The Canadian Press
A veteran Regina Police Service officer who assaulted a youth in police holding cells has been granted a conditional discharge.

Cpl. Colin Magee pleaded guilty last month to the September 2018 assault.

Magee, a 17-year member of the force, has been ordered to keep the peace, report to a probation officer and complete 150 hours of community service.

He isn’t allowed to contact the youth, but must write him an apology letter that will be presented by a third party.

Magee faces a trial for a separate assault charge in December.

Regina police say Magee will remain with the service until all criminal and Police Act charges are dealt with.

He is currently assigned to administrative duties and has no contact with the public.

