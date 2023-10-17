Open this photo in gallery: People hold pride flags while attending a rally against the Saskatchewan government's proposed legislation on pronoun policy in front of the Saskatchewan legislature in Regina on Oct. 10.Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press

More than two dozen students at a Regina high school have walked out of class in protest of the Saskatchewan government’s proposed pronoun legislation.

It was among several walkouts that had been planned across the province.

Those who participated say the legislation is harmful to students who aren’t ready to come out to their parents at home.

They say it’s also harmful for gender-diverse students to not be called by their chosen name and pronoun.

The legislation tabled last week requires parental consent when children want to change their names or pronouns at school.

The bill says school staff must call students by their birth name and pronoun if consent is not provided.