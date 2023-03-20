A man and a dog walk the path around Wascana Lake, flanked by downtown Regina on Feb. 18, 2021. An agency responsible for tourism in Regina has apologized for using slogans that have been criticized for their sexual overtones.Michael Bell /The Canadian Press

An agency responsible for tourism in Regina has apologized for using slogans that have been criticized for their sexual overtones.

Two days after launching a rebrand, Experience Regina has removed phrases online that seemed to make light of the city’s name rhyming with vagina.

The organization previously wrote on its social media accounts that “we are the city that rhymes with fun.” Its website also had “show us your Regina” written above a block of Instagram posts.

“I want to start by apologizing, on behalf of myself and our team, for the negative impact we created with elements of our recent brand launch,” Tim Reid, the agency’s CEO, wrote statement posted on social media.

“There was such positive feedback around Experience Regina; however, it was clear that we fell short of what is expected from our amazing community with some of the slogans that we used.”

Some in Regina have said the slogans were unnecessary and took the city backward in advancing women’s rights.

“The city that rhymes with fun” is an old joke, particularly used by people who do not live in Regina, that often receives eye-rolls from locals.

It was printed on sweaters in partnership with a local clothing company for the recent tourism campaign, but Experience Regina has since stopped printing them and the garments are no longer available for purchase.

The clothing company declined to comment, directing questions to Experience Regina.

The organization formerly known as Tourism Regina did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

In his statement, Reid thanked those who raised concerns for holding the agency accountable.

“Regardless of our intent, the impact is valid, and for that, we apologize,” he said.

Mentions of Regina’s rhyming name by prominent comedians and in movies have drawn some laughs over the years. Late-night TV talk show host Jimmy Fallon had a good chuckle with it in 2018.

In the movie “Deadpool,” superhero Wade Wilson, played by Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, also uses the joke saying he’s from the city.