Melanie Hodge at a Tim Hortons in Regina on Feb. 2.Michael Bell /The Canadian Press

A Regina woman says she has filed a complaint with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan about a doctor she says stigmatized her for her past drug use.

Melanie Hodge says she went to see Dr. Bharathi Chadive (bhah-RUH’-thee sha-DEEV’) last September about a vaginal infection.

She says the doctor drug tested her for drugs without her knowledge and didn’t listen to her concerns or do any tests for sexually transmitted diseases.

Hodge, who is nearly seven months sober, says the doctor was treating her as if she just wanted drugs.

She says she went to see another doctor last month after her health continued to decline.

She says she was diagnosed with Stage 2 cervical cancer and syphilis, which is causing her to go blind.

Chadive declined to comment, as did the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Hodge is encouraging others who are recovering from addictions to come forward with their stories of being stigmatized by health-care providers.

