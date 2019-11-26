 Skip to main content

Regina’s police chief says all front-line officers will be equipped with naloxone next year

REGINA
The Canadian Press
A naloxone kit is seen in a file photo. Regina's police chief says all front-line officers are to be equipped next year with naloxone, which can reverse or block the effects of an opioid overdose.

The police chief in Regina says a policy shift is coming that will see more officers carrying the life-saving antidote naloxone.

Evan Bray says all front-line officers are to be equipped next year with naloxone, which can reverse or block the effects of an opioid overdose.

Bray says the force initially only provided Narcan, the nasal spray version of naloxone, to people in certain positions such as supervisors, school resource officers and workers in the detention area.

Story continues below advertisement

Many police agencies across Canada, including the Saskatoon Police Service and Saskatchewan RCMP, already supply street officers with naloxone or Narcan.

Bray says Regina police have administered naloxone about six times so far this year.

In one case an officer working in the school resource division was on her lunch break and received a call that someone about three blocks away needed naloxone.

“She was the first one there and it worked,” Bray told The Canadian Press in a recent interview.

“That was a bit of a defining moment in my head.”

Related topics

