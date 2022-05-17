People wait in line to check-in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on May 12, 2022.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Canadian Airports Council is asking the federal government to do away with COVID-19 protocols at customs to clear up the chaos that international travellers experience when they arrive in Canada.

Travellers who arrive in Canada are subject to random COVID-19 tests and must answer public-health questions on the ArriveCan app.

Interim president Monette Pasher says the extra steps mean it takes four times longer to process passengers who come through customs than it did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says that was fine when not as many people were travelling, but the health protocols cannot coexist with the rising number of people arriving in Canada’s airports.

Canadian customs is so backed up that there isn’t enough physical space to hold the lineups, so passengers are being held on planes for up to 75 minutes and let out in small groups.

The health and transportation ministers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

