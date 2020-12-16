Regulator overseeing public-alert system dealing with high turnover, poor record keeping

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Regulator overseeing public-alert system dealing with high turnover, poor record keeping

Colin Freeze
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Federal regulators overseeing the technology for Canada’s national public-alerting system are contending with high turnover and poor records management as they try to ensure that Canadians get life-saving, localized warnings about imminent threats.

Canadian Radio-Television Communications commission records released to The Globe and Mail speak to governance issues around the system, which issues warnings to Canadians through radio, television and – since 2018 – direct-to cellphone alerts.

Because there is no ministry in Ottawa in charge of managing the national public alerting system, the CRTC – an independent regulatory body that sets rules for public airwaves – plays a crucial central role by overseeing its evolving technology.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everyone currently responsible for the Alert file … were assigned to the file in 2019 so there is currently no corporate history on the matter,” CRTC manager Paul Richer wrote in an internal e-mail in July.

In another message released under the Access to Information Act, Mr. Richer said CRTC oversight of the alerting file lay within its “financial multi-platform technology analysis” team. “It does not really roll off the tongue,” he said. “… I guess it sounds better than the leftovers that don’t fit anywhere else.”

Mr. Richer was discussing with colleagues how to respond to questions that The Globe and Mail had sent the CRTC about a 2017 “fact-finding” report that the regulator commissioned highlighting governance gaps in the alerting system.

The CRTC does not control how the alerting technology is used by government officials. That job belongs to provincial emergency-management officials.

Problems in these operational uses of the system came to public attention in Nova Scotia in April, when a gunman rampaged through that province’s rural regions for 13 hours. While local police and public-safety officials had access to the system’s technology to send cellphone alerts to people in the affected regions, they did not do so.

The gunman’s massacre of 22 people was Canada’s deadliest mass shooting. A commission of inquiry will explore which government officials should bear the brunt of the blame for public-safety failures.

For years, insiders have pointed out that Canada’s national alerting system has no central governance. The federal government has passed no laws shaping it, it pays nothing into it and it has put no civil servants in charge. Instead, operational agreements are hashed out by informal meetings of federal and provincial officials, who have adopted alerting technology at starkly different rates.

Story continues below advertisement

The technological platform was created by the CRTC through the regulatory body’s powers to tell telecommunications corporations what to do. This infrastructure costs taxpayers nothing. The CRTC has instead been diverting cable-TV revenues toward a public-private partnership with Pelmorex, the company that controls the Weather Network and which has been entrusted by the CRTC to run the alerting technology.

In 2017, the CRTC commissioned what it called a “fact-finding” report. The regulatory body conducted interviews with “key stakeholders,” including representatives of broadcast and telecom corporations and also federal and provincial public servants. Their voices were quoted but not named by the CRTC in a bid “to encourage openness and the sharing of information.”

”No one is ‘boss’ of public alerting in Canada,” one stakeholder said in the 16-page report. “The CRTC has authority over broadcasters but not over federal, provincial‐territorial users.”

The Globe first reported on the document in July, and later followed up by using the Access to Information Act to request e-mails generated in response to questions.

The released e-mails indicate the CRTC lost track of its own 2017 report. “Can you find a copy?” senior CRTC official Scott Hutton asked after The Globe’s story. “I have been scouring to try to find the report. I know that I saw the report at one point but have not been able to locate it,” Mr. Richer replied.

An alerting system needs careful central stewardship, observers say. “It is an essential service – let’s call it what it is,” says Ernest MacGillivray, who retired in 2017 as New Brunswick’s director of emergency management.

Story continues below advertisement

He credited the CRTC for creating a crucial piece of infrastructure that governments across Canada now rely upon but which they could never themselves agree on paying to build. “The only reason this got done was because of the CRTC,” Mr. MacGillivray said.

But he stressed that the system’s capabilities are not cohesively governed. “We don’t really have an appropriate national governance framework – we’ve done it in dribs and drabs and bits and pieces through the regulator and through collaborations and through gentlemen’s agreements.”

“Where do you get the authority for a person and a salary and an operating budget if you don’t actually have a program?” Mr. MacGillivray asked.

During the massacre in April, Mounties discussed sending a cellphone alert to the public. But police decided instead to use Twitter to issue bulletins about the gunman, just shortly before RCMP officers located and shot him dead.

RCMP commanders are now in the midst of province-by-province negotiations for heightened police access to the national alerting system.

The CRTC first took on responsibility for building up the technology for Canada’s national public-alerting system in 2009. In 2018, the commissioners released a ruling saying they would like to offload this responsibility to “a single, nation-wide authoritative policy-making body.”

Story continues below advertisement

The regulatory body did not answer questions about how much staff and resources it devotes to managing the alerting technology.

“The CRTC has resources dedicated to ensuring the communications system safeguards Canadians, which includes public alerting,” spokeswoman Patricia Valladao said. She said her organization commissioned the 2017 fact finding report – which was never released publicly – “to gain a fulsome view of a wide variety of stakeholders.”

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies