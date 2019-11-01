 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Reine Samson Dawe, military family matriarch who lost son in Afghanistan, named Silver Cross Mother

Lee Berthiaume
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Reine Samson Dawe has been named this year’s National Silver Cross Mother by the Royal Canadian Legion.

The Canadian Press

The matriarch of a prominent military family whose youngest son was killed 12 years ago in Afghanistan has been named this year’s National Silver Cross Mother by the Royal Canadian Legion.

Reine Samson Dawe of Kingston, Ont., will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial on Remembrance Day on behalf of all mothers who have lost children in service to Canada.

Capt. Matthew Dawe, 27, of the 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, based in Edmonton, was one of six Canadian soldiers killed in Kandahar in July 2007 along with an Afghan interpreter when their armoured vehicle was struck by a powerful roadside bomb.

Story continues below advertisement

Dawe was one of the highest-ranking Canadian officers to die in Afghanistan to that point and was remembered afterward as a dedicated soldier and platoon commander who worked hard to recover from an Achilles tendon injury and deploy with his unit.

“He was determined to be with his ‘boys’ and share the danger,” the Legion said in a news release. “Matthew was always a positive example to his platoon – known as ‘1-2 can do’ – due to a willingness to volunteer for the toughest of assignments.”

He was killed the same day his son, Lucas, turned two. More than 2,000 people turned out for his funeral in Kingston; several military buildings in the city, as well as two annual awards, have since been named in his honour.

Matthew Dawe hailed from a military family that saw his father and three brothers also serve in uniform at various times. His father retired as a lieutenant-colonel while his oldest brother, Maj.-Gen. Peter Dawe, is currently commander of Canada’s special forces.

The Silver Cross was first authorized on Dec. 1, 1919, as a memento of personal loss on the part of widows and mothers of Canadian sailors, aviators and soldiers who died during the war.

The Silver Cross Mother is selected from nominations submitted by legion provincial commands and individuals.

Canada ended its 12-year military mission in Afghanistan in March 2014, though its combat role in southern Afghanistan ended in July 2011.

Story continues below advertisement

At its peak, Canada was the sixth largest troop-contributing nation, behind the U.S., Britain, Germany, France and Italy. It deployed more than 40,000 service members to Afghanistan since the mission began in 2001.

According to the Canadian government, 158 soldiers, one diplomat, one journalist and two civilian contractors were killed in Afghanistan.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter