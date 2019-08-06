Relatives of Eaton Centre shooting victims say they remain fearful after attack

Relatives of those killed or injured in a daytime shooting at Toronto’s Eaton Centre say they remain fearful seven years after the attack.

Family members of those shot at the downtown mall on June 2, 2012 and survivors are telling a Toronto court how they have been affected by the incident, which claimed the lives of two men.

Christopher Husbands was convicted of manslaughter earlier this year and the victim impact statements are part of the sentencing process.

Story continues below advertisement

Husbands was also found guilty of five counts of aggravated assault and one count each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Court heard Ahmed Hassan, 24, died on the floor of the mall’s food court and Nixon Nirmalendran, 22, died in hospital more than a week later,.

Six others were hurt, including a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head and survived, and a pregnant woman who was trampled as the attack set off a stampede.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.