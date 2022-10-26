Census data released Wednesday show the Atlantic provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick have become people magnets.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

New data from the 2021 census provide a snapshot of immigration to Canada and the racial, ethnic and religious makeup of the population. Here are five notable take-aways.

Economic immigration key to Canada’s future

Immigrants make up nearly a quarter of Canada’s population and will play a crucial role in the country’s future labour market, new census data show.

There are currently more than one in five people nearing retirement between the ages of 55 and 64, which is the highest the country has ever tracked. This means attracting people to settle in Canada will be even more critical in the years ahead.

Most recent immigrants are between 25 and 54 and accounted for 80 per cent of labour-force growth between 2016 and 2021. Statistics Canada estimates immigrants could represent up to 34 per cent of the population by 2041.

Smaller cities, Atlantic provinces attracting immigrants, according to 2021 census data

Canada’s largest cities not as attractive to newcomers

Choosing to settle in Canada’s three largest urban centres – Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver – is becoming less popular as newcomers opt for more stable housing markets in areas with economic and social prospects. Census data show settlement in the three cities fell to 53.4 per cent in 2021 from 56 per cent in 2016, with the most pronounced decrease in Montreal.

Meanwhile, Atlantic Canada welcomed almost three times as many new immigrants in 2021 when compared with 2006, largely in urban areas, such as Moncton and Halifax.

Canada’s territories continue to be the least popular place for settlement. Across the Prairies, the distribution of new immigrants fell in 2021 from 2016, most notably in Alberta because of increased unemployment and a drop in global oil prices in 2014, noted Statistics Canada.

One in three Canadians have no religious affiliation

The number of Canadians who identify with secular beliefs such as atheism or have no religious affiliation is more than double what it was 20 years ago – and it now represents more than one-third of Canadians, the new data show.

Statistics Canada largely links the decrease to people changing their perspectives over time but also noted that the number of children under 10 has risen and, for census purposes, they are considered to have no religious affiliation.

Just over half of the population still identifies with Christianity, with Catholicism as the largest denomination. Although they don’t represent a big proportion of the population, the number of people in Canada who identify as Muslim, Hindu or Sikh has doubled in 2021 from 2001. Statistics Canada says immigration is a key driver of non-Christian religions and that they are seven times more likely to be observed in urban centres than in rural areas.

India top country of birth for new arrivals

Among the hundreds of thousands of new immigrants to Canada, about one-fifth were born in India making it the top country of birth for recent arrivals. This is the first time since the 1971 census that such a high proportion of immigrants came from a single place.

About 18.6 per cent of immigrants to Canada came from India from 2016 to 2021, followed by 11.4 per cent from the Philippines and 8.9 per cent from China. Recent immigrants from Europe continue to dwindle, falling to 10.1 per cent in 2021 from 61.6 per cent 50 years ago.

Tina Chui, director of diversity and socio-cultural statistics for StatsCan, said the census did not ask people why they chose Canada. But other studies have shown joining family and finding economic opportunities are some of the main reasons; it might also have to do with the large number of international students from India.

Racialized people represent quarter of Canadian population

One in four people living in Canada are part of a racialized group, census data show. People who are South Asian, Chinese and Black make up a total of 16 per cent of the population, up from 13.6 per cent in 2016.

Individuals who are Filipino, Arab, Latin American, Southeast Asian, West Asian, Korean and Japanese make up the majority of the remaining percentages. Indigenous people are not included in this statistic and represent about 5 per cent of the population.

Statistics Canada said governments, public and private organizations, and individuals, are encouraged to use these data to develop policies that address racism and discrimination, considering the disproportionate levels of violence faced by these populations.