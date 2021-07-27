Remains found in rural Manitoba belong to missing man, Mounties say

Mounties say remains they located earlier this month belong to Clifford Joseph, a Manitoba man who had been missing since June 7.

The remains were found in Stead, a rural community in southeastern Manitoba, on July 18.

The 40-year-old’s disappearance is being investigated as a homicide and Mounties have said his neighbour, Eric Wildman, is a suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

Joseph was last seen leaving his residence in the Rural Municipality of St. Clements.

RCMP soon after began an extensive search for Wildman, warning that he was armed and dangerous. Mounties said at the time that officers found police tactical equipment, patches and other items resembling officer uniforms in Wildman’s vehicle.

He was arrested last month after a shootout with police at a residence just outside Belleville, Ont., east of Toronto.

Wildman faces attempted murder charges related to the shootout in Ontario, as well as weapons-related charges in Manitoba.

Police say no one has yet been arrested or charged in Joseph’s disappearance, and the investigation is ongoing.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.