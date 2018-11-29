Remains found of Manitoba woman who vanished more than three years ago

Police say the remains of a Winnipeg woman who disappeared more than three years ago have been found in a remote area southeast of the city.
They say a hunter found human remains last month in a wooded area and DNA testing confirmed them to be those of Thelma Krull.
Krull, who was 57, left her home to go for a walk on the morning of July 11, 2015, and never came back.
Her disappearance prompted a large search effort as well as calls from police for public tips.
Krull’s glasses and cellphone were found in a park, but there were no other signs of her.
No arrests have been made and police are again asking for any information.
Sgt. Wes Rommel of the homicide unit says it’s believed Krull was abducted.
Investigators also believe the suspect was familiar with the area where Krull was last seen.
