 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Remains of seven Canadians who died in Ethiopian Airlines crash return home

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The remains of seven Canadians who died in the Ethiopian Airlines crash have been returned to the country, more than seven months after the disaster.

Mohamad Ali, of Toronto, says he flew to Ethiopia last week to bring his sister and niece home.

He says his relatives’ remains were returned to Canada on Tuesday morning on a flight with the remains of five other Canadians.

Story continues below advertisement

The plane was flying to Kenya from Addis Ababa on March 10 when it went down, killing all 157 people on board including 18 Canadians.

The Boeing 737 Max involved in the flight has been grounded after two of the planes crashed, the other in Indonesia last October.

There are several ongoing investigations into the crashes, including a congressional committee probe in the United States.

Ali said Tuesday that the repatriation of his relatives’ remains is an important part of the healing process for his family, and he plans to bury Amina Odowa and her daughter Sophia Abdulkadir beside each other in Edmonton on Friday.

He said he feels his sister and niece’s spirit around him and bringing them home has given him a modicum of closure.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter