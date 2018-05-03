 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Remains of Whistler, B.C., man found in Alberta one year after disappearance

Remains of Whistler, B.C., man found in Alberta one year after disappearance

WHISTLER, B.C.
The Canadian Press

The remains of a 22-year-old man who vanished a year ago from Whistler, B.C., have been found in Alberta.

The family of William “Willy” Lynskey has posted a note on a Facebook page set up during the search for him, confirming that police have notified them of his death.

The Whistler RCMP detachment says in a news release that Lynskey’s remains were found on April 25 in an area of Banff National Park close to Lake Minnewanka, shortly after trails reopened this spring.

Story continues below advertisement

The Alberta Medical Examiner confirmed through dental records that the remains are those of Lynskey and while the cause of death has not been determined, police say it does not appear suspicious.

The family’s Facebook page says Lynskey was reported missing in April 2017 after surveillance video showed him boarding a bus from Vancouver to Edmonton.

Identification belonging to Lynskey was found in Banff last November but the family says the details were not turned over to police until earlier this year, and there was no further trace of him until his body was found.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.