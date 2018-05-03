Remains of Whistler, B.C., man found in Alberta one year after disappearance

The remains of a 22-year-old man who vanished a year ago from Whistler, B.C., have been found in Alberta.

The family of William “Willy” Lynskey has posted a note on a Facebook page set up during the search for him, confirming that police have notified them of his death.

The Whistler RCMP detachment says in a news release that Lynskey’s remains were found on April 25 in an area of Banff National Park close to Lake Minnewanka, shortly after trails reopened this spring.

The Alberta Medical Examiner confirmed through dental records that the remains are those of Lynskey and while the cause of death has not been determined, police say it does not appear suspicious.

The family’s Facebook page says Lynskey was reported missing in April 2017 after surveillance video showed him boarding a bus from Vancouver to Edmonton.

Identification belonging to Lynskey was found in Banff last November but the family says the details were not turned over to police until earlier this year, and there was no further trace of him until his body was found.