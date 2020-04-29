Remembering Allan Gotlieb: He was fluent in the paradoxes of the Canada-U.S. relationship

Allan Gotlieb gave me a piece of advice I’ve recalled many times and sometimes tried to follow. After the release of my book Fire and Ice: The United States, Canada and The Myth of Converging Values, I noticed that although many Canadians and a few Americans found it interesting, it seemed to arouse antipathy among some of the elites whose political and professional lives straddled the border. I ventured to ask our esteemed former ambassador in Washington why he thought this was so. He replied that my findings were interesting, but that some might be put off by my apparent enthusiasm about the differences I’d found between Canadians and Americans. In short, Canada’s quintessential diplomat of the past 50 years advised me to be more understatedly Canadian in reporting how we differed from our more voluble neighbours to the south. It should have come as no surprise that this famously astute man would be so fluent in the paradoxes of the Canada-United States relationship, and even capable of guiding an excitable pollster toward greater diplomacy.
Michael Adams, president of Environics Institute, Toronto