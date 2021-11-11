The National War Memorial is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.Sean Kilpatrick /The Canadian Press

Here’s what’s happening across Canada for Remembrance Day:

9:50 a.m. ET

Canada’s political leaders mark Remembrance Day

On Twitter, Canada’s political leaders commemorated Nov. 11. “We owe so much to those who bravely serve, to our veterans, to the fallen, and to the families who love and support them,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a video message.

8:22 a.m. ET

Canadians welcome to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies

Canadians will return to cenotaphs and monuments across much of the country on Thursday morning to remember and pay their respects to those who fought and died in service of Canada.

Royal Canadian Legion spokeswoman Nujma Bond is expecting a return to some semblance of normalcy, including at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, where people are being welcomed to attend.

Some restrictions and changes will nonetheless remain in place as COVID-19 continues to pose a threat, Bond said, with masks and physical distancing requirements in place for anyone planning to attend ceremonies.

The Legion has also again cancelled the traditional veterans’ parade in Ottawa, which has in the past seen elderly veterans from the Second World War and Korea march alongside counterparts from more recent conflicts and operations.

There had been questions ahead of this year’s event around whether the government would keep flags at half-mast, as they had been since May in memory of Indigenous children who died attending residential schools.

But the government opted on Sunday to raise the flags back up to their full height before lowering them again on Monday in honour of Indigenous Veterans Day, and they will be lowered again on Thursday.

Aside from the mask and physical distancing requirements and the decision not to have a veterans’ parade, Bond said this year’s national ceremony will include many of the elements that Canadians have come to know over the decades.

That includes a reading of the Act of Remembrance in English, French and an Indigenous language, which Bond said this year will be the Métis language of Michif.

– Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

Remembrance Day 2021 in Canada

What’s open and closed across Canada

Remembrance Day is not a statutory holiday in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba or Nova Scotia. For British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador, Nov. 11 is a statutory holiday. Here’s what’s open and closed across Canada.

Where are ceremonies being held across Canada?

Ontario

British Columbia

Most ceremonies in Vancouver will be held virtually. An event planned at Victory Square will not be open to the public, but will be live-streamed beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Alberta

No indoor public ceremony will be held in Edmonton over COVID-19 concerns, but a small outdoor event will take place at the City Hall Plaza beginning at 10:40 a.m.

Saskatchewan

Saskatoon’s Remembrance Day service will be broadcast beginning at 10:15 a.m. and is available to stream online.

Manitoba

In Winnipeg, a small, blended virtual and in-person event will be held beginning at 10:15 a.m.

Quebec

A smaller-than-normal ceremony will be held in Montreal at Place du Canada. It will not be open to the public but is available by livestream.

Atlantic Canada

Lowering the Canadian flag

The Canadian flag at the Peace Tower and at all federal government buildings has been lowered for since May to honour residential school survivors. The flag was raised on Sunday, lowered at sunrise on Nov. 8, for Indigenous Veterans Day, and then raised at sunset. The flag will be lowered again to mark Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, before returning to full-mast. Flags will be lowered for future National Truth and Reconciliation days, every Sept. 30.

What is Indigenous Veterans Day?

November 8 was Indigenous Veterans Day, a day to mark the contributions of First Nations, Métis and Inuit soldiers and recognize their unequal treatment. Government assistance given to others who served in the Canadian Armed Forces were denied to Indigenous soldiers.

Indigenous Veterans Day was first observed in 1994. Veterans Affairs Canada estimates that as many as 12,000 Indigenous people served in the two World Wars, including famous veterans such as Tommy Prince, Francis Pegahmagabow, or Charles “Checker” Tomkins. Veterans Affairs estimates at least 500 Indigenous Canadians lost their lives during the conflicts.

