Remembrance Day is a statutory holiday in every province except Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia, which means what’s open and closed varies across the country. Most grocery stores, restaurants, bars and tourist attractions are open in major cities, but call ahead to confirm.
British Columbia
Vancouver
- Government offices
- Banks
- Canada Post mail delivery
- Most Vancouver Public Library branches
- Most city-run community centres and pools
What’s open?
- Grocery stores
- Most restaurants and bars
- Most shopping malls and retail stores, with reduced hours
- City-run skating rinks
Ontario
Toronto
What’s closed?
- Government offices
- Banks
- Canada Post mail delivery
What’s open
- TTC, operating on regular weekday schedule
- Grocery stores
- LCBO and The Beer Store
- Restaurants and bars
- Shopping malls and retail stores
- Toronto Public Library branches
- Tourist attractions including the Toronto Zoo, Royal Ontario Museum and Art Gallery of Ontario
Alberta
Edmonton
What’s closed?
- Government offices
- Banks
- Canada Post mail delivery
- Edmonton Public Library branches
What’s open?
- Grocery stores
- Most restaurants and bars
- Most shopping malls and retail stores, with reduced hours
- Most tourist attractions, including Art Gallery of Alberta
Saskatchewan
Saskatoon
What’s closed?
- Government offices
- Banks
- Canada Post mail delivery
- Saskatoon Public Library branches
What’s open?
- Grocery stores
- Saskatoon Transit
- Most restaurants and bars
- Most shopping malls and retail stores, with reduced hours
Manitoba
Winnipeg
What’s closed?
- Government offices
- Banks
- Canada Post mail delivery
- City of Winnipeg library branches
- City-run indoor pools, arenas and fitness centres
What’s open?
- Grocery stores
- Winnipeg Transit, with reduced operating schedule
- Most restaurants and bars
- Liquor Marts, with reduced hours
- Most shopping malls and retail stores, with reduced hours
- Tourist attractions including the Winnipeg Art Gallery, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and the Forks
Quebec
Montreal
What’s closed?
- Government offices
- Banks
- Canada Post mail delivery
What’s open?
- Grocery stores
- STM
- Most restaurants and bars
- SAQ liquor stores
- Most shopping malls and retail stores
- Tourist attractions including the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
Nova Scotia
Halifax
What’s closed?
- Government offices
- Banks
- Canada Post mail delivery
- Halifax Public Library branches
- Most city-run recreation facilities
- Most grocery stores, big box stores, shopping malls and retail stores
What’s open?
- Halifax Transit, with reduced schedule
- Most restaurants and bars
- Pharmacies
- Tourist attractions including Nova Scotia Museum of Natural History and Art Gallery of Nova Scotia
Newfoundland and Labrador
St. John’s
What’s closed?
- Government offices
- Banks
- Canada Post mail delivery
- City-run recreation facilities
- Grocery stores
- Most shopping malls, big box stores and retail stores
What’s open?
- Some tourist attractions, including The Rooms
- Some restaurants, bars and cafes
New Brunswick
Fredericton
What’s closed?
- Government offices
- Canada Post mail delivery
- Most grocery stores
- Most retail and cannabis stores, coffee shops and restaurants
What’s open?
- Pharmacies, but most with reduced hours
Prince Edward Island
Charlottetown
What’s closed?
- Government offices
- Most grocery stores
- Most shopping malls, big box stores and retail stores
- Cannabis and liquor stores
What’s open?
- Pharmacies, but most with reduced hours