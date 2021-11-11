Remembrance Day is a statutory holiday in every province except Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia, which means what’s open and closed varies across the country. Most grocery stores, restaurants, bars and tourist attractions are open in major cities, but call ahead to confirm.

British Columbia

Vancouver

Government offices

Banks

Canada Post mail delivery

Most Vancouver Public Library branches

Most city-run community centres and pools

What’s open?

Grocery stores

Most restaurants and bars

Most shopping malls and retail stores, with reduced hours

City-run skating rinks

Ontario

Toronto

What’s closed?

Government offices

Banks

Canada Post mail delivery

What’s open

TTC, operating on regular weekday schedule

Grocery stores

LCBO and The Beer Store

Restaurants and bars

Shopping malls and retail stores

Toronto Public Library branches

Tourist attractions including the Toronto Zoo, Royal Ontario Museum and Art Gallery of Ontario

Alberta

Edmonton

What’s closed?

Government offices

Banks

Canada Post mail delivery

Edmonton Public Library branches

What’s open?

Grocery stores

Most restaurants and bars

Most shopping malls and retail stores, with reduced hours

Most tourist attractions, including Art Gallery of Alberta

Saskatchewan

Saskatoon

What’s closed?

Government offices

Banks

Canada Post mail delivery

Saskatoon Public Library branches

What’s open?

Grocery stores

Saskatoon Transit

Most restaurants and bars

Most shopping malls and retail stores, with reduced hours

Manitoba

Winnipeg

What’s closed?

Government offices

Banks

Canada Post mail delivery

City of Winnipeg library branches

City-run indoor pools, arenas and fitness centres

What’s open?

Grocery stores

Winnipeg Transit, with reduced operating schedule

Most restaurants and bars

Liquor Marts, with reduced hours

Most shopping malls and retail stores, with reduced hours

Tourist attractions including the Winnipeg Art Gallery, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and the Forks

Quebec

Montreal

What’s closed?

Government offices

Banks

Canada Post mail delivery

What’s open?

Grocery stores

STM

Most restaurants and bars

SAQ liquor stores

Most shopping malls and retail stores

Tourist attractions including the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

Nova Scotia

Halifax

What’s closed?

Government offices

Banks

Canada Post mail delivery

Halifax Public Library branches

Most city-run recreation facilities

Most grocery stores, big box stores, shopping malls and retail stores

What’s open?

Halifax Transit, with reduced schedule

Most restaurants and bars

Pharmacies

Tourist attractions including Nova Scotia Museum of Natural History and Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

Newfoundland and Labrador

St. John’s

What’s closed?

Government offices

Banks

Canada Post mail delivery

City-run recreation facilities

Grocery stores

Most shopping malls, big box stores and retail stores

What’s open?

Some tourist attractions, including The Rooms

Some restaurants, bars and cafes

New Brunswick

Fredericton

What’s closed?

Government offices

Canada Post mail delivery

Most grocery stores

Most retail and cannabis stores, coffee shops and restaurants

What’s open?

Pharmacies, but most with reduced hours

Prince Edward Island

Charlottetown

What’s closed?

Government offices

Most grocery stores

Most shopping malls, big box stores and retail stores

Cannabis and liquor stores

What’s open?