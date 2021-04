Remote learning extended in Regina due to concerns over rise in COVID-19 variant cases

Remote learning is being extended beyond Easter break for schools in Regina due to concerns over surging infections of COVID-19 variants of concern in the city.

Students with Regina Public Schools, Regina Catholic School Division and Prairie Valley School Division will not return to class until April 26.

Greg Enion, director of education for public schools, says the decision was made with the encouragement of the city’s medical health officers.

He says it was the most prudent and pro-active step to minimize the health risks to students, staff and their families.

Online learning began last month as health officials warned that COVID-19 variants were taking a foothold in Regina.

Saskatchewan reported 191 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday – 98 of which were in Regina.

