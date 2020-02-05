Renowned microbiologist Frank Plummer helped fight AIDS and SARS

Open this photo in gallery Dr. Frank Plummer, former scientific director of Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory, in the foyer of the lab in Winnipeg, on Oct. 12, 2012. The Canadian Press

Frank Plummer radiated calm. Whether he was clashing with Kenyan officials about the spread of HIV in that country or leading the fight against SARS from his Winnipeg lab, Dr. Plummer, with his unruly hair and arresting brow, possessed a quiet, unruffled demeanor.

A pioneer in HIV research and former head of Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory, Dr. Plummer thrived in high-pressure situations.

“The stress and the high-[intensity work], he loved it. He absolutely loved it,” his wife, Jo Kennelly, said in a recent interview.

Dr. Plummer, one of Canada’s leading scientists, died Feb. 4 in Nairobi, where he was attending an annual meeting of an international HIV research collaborative he helped found. He was 67. As of Wednesday, the cause of death was not yet known.

His life’s work was inextricably tied to the country in which he died. Born in Winnipeg on Dec. 2, 1952, he first visited Kenya in 1981 to help renowned Canadian infectious diseases expert Allan Ronald set up a research program to tackle an outbreak of a sexually transmitted bacterium called chancroid. The team, however, soon turned its attention to HIV/AIDS as it became clear the disease was sweeping the country.

To local government officials, the existence of HIV/AIDS in Africa was a development they were not keen to make public. Yet, in spite of his soft-spoken nature, Dr. Plummer was unafraid of rocking the boat, his friend, colleague and former student Keith Fowke recalls.

“He was insistent that this was important information, and that he was going to get it out,” Dr. Fowke said. “No matter if the new information was things that people didn't want to hear, the data was the data, and he would share that data.”

Dr. Plummer and his team went on to generate further controversy with numerous ground-breaking findings. Though initially considered radical, these findings helped inform efforts to tackle HIV infection worldwide, saving tens of thousands of lives and improving countless others. Among them was the discovery that some Kenyan sex workers were resistant to HIV infection. This provided the basis for a search for a vaccine – a mission he continued to work on in his final moments.

In an interview last month, while reminiscing about his early career in Nairobi, Dr. Plummer said he saw himself and his colleagues as the pursuers in the classic Western film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, ever chasing their elusive targets through uncharted terrain.

“We were doing amazing things, [yet] we were nobodies, you know, competing with Harvard and Yale and Oxford and everybody else,” he said. “That’s my thinking about how people were reacting to us, just ‘who are these guys?’”

After 17 years in Kenya, Dr. Plummer returned to Manitoba and went on to steer the National Microbiology Laboratory through the 2003 SARS epidemic and its development of an Ebola vaccine. He also guided Canadian public health policy in his various roles, including chief science officer, senior adviser and acting chief public health officer at the Public Health Agency of Canada.

His list of honours and awards take up more than a full page of his CV, in single-spaced, 11-point font. Among them: the prestigious Canada Gairdner Wightman Award in 2016, the Killam Prize in 2014 and his appointment as an officer of the Order of Canada in 2006.

When asked to describe him, his fellow scientists frequently used the word “brilliant” and referred to his “out-of-the-box” thinking.

Dr. Ronald, for example, said the two first met when Dr. Plummer was completing his medical studies at the University of Manitoba. “He was brilliant and he quickly mastered complex molecular biology that was beyond me,” Dr. Ronald wrote in an e-mail.

Larry Gelmon, his friend and colleague based in Nairobi, said he possessed a creative mind, finding new ways of conducting research and raising questions no one else had asked. He also had a knack for inspiring loyalty and bringing other talented individuals together, he said.

Privately, Dr. Plummer struggled with health problems, including liver failure due to alcohol use disorder. He spoke publicly about these health issues in December, after receiving experimental brain stimulation at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre to treat the disorder. The treatment greatly reduced his drinking, boosted his energy, lifted his depression and gave him his life back, he said. At the time, Ms. Kennelly, who affectionately referred to him as “the smartest man in Canada,” expressed enthusiasm for her husband’s new interest in cooking, as he produced beautiful meals for their family.

Feeling better than he had in years, Dr. Plummer tackled multiple projects, foremost, launching a company with Ms. Kennelly aimed at finally making an HIV vaccine a reality.

Kenya, the country he loved and where he raised three children with his previous wife, Carla Plummer, continued to beckon, along with its unsolved HIV crisis.

In the days leading up to his death, Joshua Kimani, his mentee in Nairobi whom he regarded as a son, said he was meeting with sex workers participating in the ongoing HIV research program he helped start. In spite of his vast accomplishments and international renown, Dr. Plummer was a shy man, Dr. Kimani said, yet he never seemed as comfortable and at home as he was among these women at the fringes of society.

Mr. Plummer died doing the work loved best, Dr. Kimani said. “I think he died a happy man.”