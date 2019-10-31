 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Report cites need for regional approach among Winnipeg-area municipalities

The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman speaks to media after the reading of the throne speech at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

A new report calls for municipalities in the greater Winnipeg area to work more closely together to spur economic growth and make better use of land development.

The consultant’s report done for the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region says the Manitoba government should appoint a regional planning authority to co-ordinate development in the area.

The report from Dentons Canada LLP says municipalities would still have their own local planning departments, but the regional authority would oversee some larger projects.

Story continues below advertisement

The report says that approach would make things easier for businesses that want to invest in the area.

It also says services such as landfills and fire-fighting could be shared among Winnipeg and 17 surrounding communities, including Selkirk, Stonewall and Niverville.

Premier Brian Pallister says the aim is not amalgamation, but co-ordination in order to make the region more competitive on the international stage.

The report follows a study by the Manitoba government in May that called Winnipeg’s planning department dysfunctional due to slow, cumbersome processes for obtaining permits.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said he was optimistic following Thursday’s report.

“We need to look beyond ... political turf wars and we need to look at how can we provide better services to the citizens and the businesses that we all serve,” Bowman said.

“We’re seeing a collaborative spirit from the provincial government and from the capital region, as well as from the City of Winnipeg officials, that we haven’t seen before in my lifetime.”

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter