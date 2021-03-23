 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Report finds northern communities at risk without proper waste management

Emma Tranter
IQALUIT, Nunavut
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A report from Oceans North says communities in northern Canada face serious risk if their long-standing waste management problems are not addressed.

The marine conservation group says northern communities produce a similar level of waste to cities in the south, but have fewer ways to deal with it.

“This means that while Inuit Nunangat communities do not seem to be accumulating substantially greater volumes of waste than their southern counterparts, they are tasked with managing similar quantities of waste with inferior infrastructure,” said the report released Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Inuit Nunangat is the collective term for the four Inuit regions in Canada: the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, northern Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

There’s no national plan for how to deal with garbage in the Canadian Arctic. Natan Obed, president of the organization that represents Inuit, writes in the report’s forward that “it is high time such a framework was built by and for Inuit.”

“The gaps in municipal-level capacity to address needed upgrades to entirely inadequate waste management and infrastructure deficits in our 51 communities have direct impacts on the health of our families”

Susanna Fuller, one of the report’s authors and vice-president of operations at Oceans North, said the remoteness factor makes waste management challenging but could also be part of the solution.

“There are opportunities for making sure that what we’re bringing, whether it’s food or cars or appliances up to the Arctic, we are also bringing that waste back,” Fuller said.

Oceans North is urging the federal government, the private sector and community groups to find better solutions.

The report said waste management infrastructure in Inuit Nunangat is outdated and poses significant risks to human and natural environments.

Story continues below advertisement

There are no incinerators in the Arctic. Most communities collect waste water by truck and dump it in lagoons or settling ponds.

Paper and cardboard account for one-fifth to one-quarter of all waste in Inuit Nunangat, but there are no programs aimed at recycling or reducing those materials.

Nor are there household recycling programs except for in Iqaluit and Cambridge Bay. There are, however, pilot programs for recycling in many northern communities.

The added threat of climate change will make waste management harder for northern communities, says Oceans North.

“Increased coastal erosion, rising sea levels and melting permafrost due to climate change will leave coastal dumps vulnerable and increase the probability that waste will enter the ecosystem.”

The report noted that while Canada has committed to cut its waste by half over the next 20 years, the North is often overlooked in those discussions.

Story continues below advertisement

“At a high level, we think it’s really important that something be done,” Fuller said.

“Canada has committed to reducing single-use plastics and led on the plastics charter that came in the G7, but there’s no policy link to deal with it in the Arctic.”

Communities across Inuit Nunangat have taken steps to address waste management, but Oceans North said the Arctic still lacks the infrastructure and resources to do it on its own.

The group makes northern-specific recommendations for how federal and local governments could deal with waste in the region, including more money to make sure waste management systems are equal across the country.

“There are a lot of really good stories. There’s a lot of smaller-scale initiatives happening at the community level,” Fuller said.

“But waste is never one fix. And, currently, it’s not being addressed at all on a higher level.”

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies