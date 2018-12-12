Report finds ‘systemic racism’ at police force in Thunder Bay

After a two-year investigation into Thunder Bay’s police force, Ontario’s independent police watchdog has found evidence of widespread racism that informed shoddy investigations into the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous people in the city.

Gerry McNeilly, Ontario’s Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD), is calling for at least nine sudden-death cases in the city to be reopened after finding “significant deficiencies in sudden-death investigations involving Indigenous people that are due, in part, to racial stereotyping.”

The review, launched in 2016, is the latest and most comprehensive look at a police agency that has faced frequent accusations of systemic racism for the way it investigates cases involving Indigenous victims.

OIPRD staff reviewed 37 Thunder Bay police investigations going back to 2009 and interviewed 36 former and current police officers, Ontario’s chief coroner and the chief forensic pathologist. The oversight body’s report, titled Broken Trust: Indigenous People and the Thunder Bay Police Service, contains 44 recommendations that would significantly overhaul operations at the 300-member agency.

Mr. McNeilly’s office determined that investigators on some of those cases to be reopened “lacked the expertise and experience to conduct sudden-death or homicide investigations” and that the department’s Criminal Investigations Branch is chronically understaffed.

Inexperience and understaffing may have contributed to repeated investigative mistakes, including failing to obtain or understand autopsy findings and failing to place cases under the Major Case Management system, the report found.

But Mr. McNeilly said those shortcomings in staffing and communication don’t fully explain the force’s inadequate investigations involving Indigenous people.

“The failure to conduct adequate investigations and the premature conclusions drawn in these cases is, at least in part, attributable to racist attitudes and racial stereotyping,” he said.

In his recommendations, Mr. McNeilly urged leadership at the Thunder Bay Police Service, as well as its oversight board, to acknowledge that racism exists at all levels within the service before undertaking an organizational overhaul to root out systemic racism and repair the department’s relationship with local Indigenous communities.

In a statement issued shortly after the report’s release, Thunder Bay Police Service Chief Sylvie Hauth did not heed the request to call out racism within her agency.

“We acknowledge that there are systemic barriers in policing that must be addressed,” she wrote. “This is a very extensive report and we will need time to study and consider all of the specific recommendations. With help from this report, the service continues to work towards bias-free policing.”

The actions of Thunder Bay police came under scrutiny in 2015 during a lengthy coroner’s inquest into the drowning deaths of seven young people in the city’s waterways that found some of the cases lacked full investigations. That same year, city investigators ruled out foul play in the death of Stacy Debungee within hours of finding the Ojibway man’s body in the McIntyre River.

Mr. McNeilly launched the systemic review after his office received complaints about the Debungee case and several other investigations.