Report finds ‘systemic racism’ at police service in Thunder Bay, Ont.

An in-depth review has determined the police service in Thunder Bay, Ont., is beset with racist attitudes toward Indigenous People.
In a report out today, the Office of the Independent Police Review Director calls the findings deeply troubling.
Director Gerry McNeilly makes 44 recommendations, including reinvestigating nine death probes.
The office began its probe of Thunder Bay’s police service in November 2016.
The investigation focused on policies, practices and attitudes of city police in relation to Indigenous people.
The report finds the state of relations between police and First Nations to be one of crisis.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.