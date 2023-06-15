Open this photo in gallery: RCMP have posted on social media that they are on the scene of a very serious collision near the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

A government source says at least 10 people are dead and others have been taken to hospital following a highway crash west of Winnipeg.

Authorities have not confirmed numbers but RCMP are set to hold a news conference later today.

RCMP are calling the crash “very serious” and are asking people to avoid the area of the Trans-Canada Highway where it intersects with Highway 5.

Photos supplied to The Canadian Press by a witness at the scene show what looks like a large van smouldering in a ditch alongside the road.

A transport truck with a smashed engine sits on the road.

Health officials say a mass casualty response is under way but did not give any patient details.

Ambulance helicopters with STARS have been dispatched to the scene from Winnipeg and Regina.

“We also deployed additional STARS crew to the area on two fixed-wing aircraft, for a total of 14 STARS critical care crew responding in addition to area EMS and other first responders,” spokesman Blake Robert said in an e-mail.

The crew is a combination of physicians, paramedics and nurses.

Carberry is 170 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

More to come.