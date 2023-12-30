Open this photo in gallery: O.G. Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors attempts a three-point basket against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter at the TD Garden on Dec. 29, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

It appears the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks are making a major multi-player trade.

Reports indicate that forwards OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa are heading to the Knicks in exchange for Canadian guard RJ Barrett and guard Immanuel Quickley.

ESPN and The Athletic, citing league sources, also say that Toronto will get a second-round pick in the deal.

The Raptors (12-19) are 12th in the NBA’s Eastern Conference while New York (17-14) is seventh.

Anunoby is considered one of the best one-on-one defenders in the NBA while Achiuwa has come off the bench for Toronto this season.

Barrett, from Mississauga, Ont., has averaged 18.2 points a game and is a solid three-point shooter. Quickley has averaged 15 points per game this season.