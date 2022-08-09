The bodies of two men have been recovered from a construction site in Ajax, Ont. where a trench collapsed Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the large trench at the site near Rossland and Westney Roads caved in around noon, burying two workers and injuring another two men.

One of the injured was airlifted to a Toronto hospital, while another was taken to a local hospital in Durham Region for a broken ankle.

Firefighters and crews using heavy excavating equipment worked through the night trying to retrieve the buried men.

Durham Regional Police confirmed the bodies of the two missing workers were recovered around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour says it is investigating the cause of the collapse.

