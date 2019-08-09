 Skip to main content

Canada Rescue operation underway for ATV rider in New Brunswick’s Fundy National Park

ALMA, N.B
The Canadian Press
A rescue operation is under way today in Fundy National Park in southeastern New Brunswick.

Capt. Marc Greatti at the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax says Parks Canada was contacted early this morning to say that someone had flipped an all-terrain vehicle in the park and was injured.

Greatti says the rescue centre was called and a helicopter was dispatched from Canadian Forces Base Greenwood in Nova Scotia to assist in finding the person and possibly transporting them to hospital.

He said that as of 11 a.m. no further details were available.

Parks Canada officials say they expect to have more details later today.

