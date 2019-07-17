 Skip to main content

Canada Rescuers make slow progress on freeing entangled North Atlantic right whales

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Rescuers make slow progress on freeing entangled North Atlantic right whales

Hina Alam
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Crew members attempt to disentangle a whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Alison Ogilvie/The Canadian Press

Efforts to free some endangered, entangled North Atlantic right whales continue, weather permitting, according to the federal government.

A news release from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans said search and rescue operations for three whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence resumed on Tuesday after “several days” of challenging weather conditions.

“Two of the three whales were spotted and rescuers worked to disentangle both,” it said.

Story continues below advertisement

The whale known as 4423, which had been partially disentangled last Thursday, was spotted again Tuesday morning during an aerial surveillance flight, the department said.

Rescuers were able to make additional cuts to the gear the whale is entangled in, although they weren’t able to completely free the animal, it said.

Later Tuesday, another whale known as 4440 was spotted and rescuers were able to cut away a rope running from its mouth to its tail, although it was not possible to completely remove the gear, the department said.

That whale was first seen entangled on June 29 off Miscou Island, N.B., and officials said it “appeared to be dragging something heavy.”

The next step for both animals will be for officials to assess, by air, how the entanglement has changed after Tuesday’s work, and rescue efforts will resume when weather permits, the release said.

Joe Gaydos with the SeaDoc Society out of the University of California, Davis, said disentanglement can be a slow process and these whales can drag this type of gear for a long time.

A few extra days delay is prudent to ensure the safety of the crew and to make sure that the cuts made by the disentanglement team really help to remove the gear, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Gretchen Fitzgerald, national programs director for the Sierra Club Canada Foundation, added that rescuers are doing the best they can.

“It’s frustrating for those involved, but the Gulf is a pretty big place and it can be rough at times, and I’m sure that a whale that is entangled is not the easiest animal to deal with,” she said.

In addition to the short-term rescue efforts, Fitzgerald is urging the government to take other steps, including investing additional funds to support the emergency marine mammal response network.

A statement from various organizations including the Sierra Club also called for an emergency response task force, comprised of scientists, researchers, environmental organizations, industry groups and government decision-makers, to develop solutions and provide ongoing analysis and response to the crisis.

Transport Canada and Fisheries and Oceans Canada have implemented several measures to protect the critically endangered animals, including increasing surveillance, expanding slowdown zones and changing the rules that trigger fishing shutdowns.

The whales number only about 400 worldwide, and in the last few weeks, six have died in Canadian waters. Necropsies showed that three of those deaths were due to vessel strikes.

Story continues below advertisement

Fitzgerald said there were seven babies born this winter in the whales’ southern area of migration, but if the number of deaths is as high as the number of births, the population could be in trouble.

“The level of stress these animals are under.... A lot of them have been entangled or had encounters with vessels in their lifetime – multiple times,” she said.

“The individual animals are suffering, and the population is suffering so much.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter