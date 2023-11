Open this photo in gallery: James Topp speaks to the crowd during a protest against COVID-19 health measures at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Ont., on June 30, 2022.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Canadian soldier Warrant Officer James Topp has pleaded guilty to two counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline in relation to videos posted on social media criticizing vaccine requirements for military personnel.

Topp made the plea at the start of his court martial in New Westminster, B.C., while also pleading not guilty to charges of wearing a uniform incorrectly, although the prosecution says those charges will be dropped.

