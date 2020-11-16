 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Residential-school survivors call on Ottawa and provinces for monuments

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Joyce Hunter, right, whose brother Charlie Hunter died at St. Anne's Residential School in 1974, and Stephanie Scott, staff at the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, lay down a ceremonial cloth with the names of 2,800 children who died in residential schools, is carried to the stage during the Honouring National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony in Gatineau, Ontario on Sept. 30, 2019.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The director of that National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says Ottawa and provincial and territorial governments must build monuments in capital cities across Canada to honour residential-school survivors and their families.

Speaking to the House of Commons heritage committee, Stephanie Scott says symbols are powerful medicine to bring comfort to survivors and to keep their experiences in front of the nation.

Scott says creating a national day to mark truth and reconciliation is also important, to acknowledge survivors and the human-rights violations they endured.

Sept. 30 is currently Orange Shirt Day, after the experience of Phyllis Webster, whose gift of clothing from her grandmother was taken away on her first day at a residential school.

The heritage committee is examining a government bill to turn the day into a national occasion for a broader observance of the history of the schools.

Stephen Kakfwi, a residential-school survivor and former premier of the Northwest Territories, says this national day should not be seen as a holiday but as a day of honouring and remembering, like Remembrance Day.

