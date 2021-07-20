Residents from four First Nations in Manitoba sent to Winnipeg due to wildfires

Four First Nations in Manitoba have been evacuated due to wildfires in the eastern part of the province.

More than 1,000 people from Pauingassi, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Berens River First Nations have been sent to Winnipeg.

The Canadian Red Cross has been assisting with the evacuations, which started on July 12.

A spokesperson for the Red Cross says a full evacuation for Pauingassi and Little Grand Rapids was completed yesterday.

Evacuations in Bloodvein and Berens River will continue today.

There are more than 120 fires burning in the province after weeks of hot, dry weather.

