Residents in Chatham-Kent, Ont., brace for more flooding as state of emergency declared

Residents in Chatham-Kent, Ont., brace for more flooding as state of emergency declared

CHATHAM-KENT, Ont
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Residents in a southwestern Ontario municipality are bracing for more flooding that has led to voluntary evacuations in the area.

Officials in Chatham-Kent, Ont., say high water levels along the shoreline of Lake Erie have damaged a number of homes and closed some roadways.

Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff issued a state of emergency on Tuesday and residents in the Erie Shore Drive area were asked to voluntarily evacuate after high water and strong winds caused flooding.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority is warning that weather leading up to the weekend are similar conditions that caused the flooding.

The authority says waves in Lake Erie could be as high as 2 metres and winds could be as strong as 45 km/h with gusts up to 65 km/h Thursday night.

It says damage to the shoreline makes the area vulnerable to more flooding and residents are being asked to avoid the area.

