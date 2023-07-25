Mounties in an area northeast of Edmonton are asking residents to stay home and lock their doors.

Lac La Biche RCMP say officers are searching for a man identified as 39-year-old Patrick Glynn, who is considered armed and dangerous.

They say residents of the Kikino Métis Settlement should not open their doors for anyone.

Police say anyone who is driving on Highway 36 between Lac La Biche and Highway 28 should also not stop for any pedestrians or hitchhikers.

No further details were immediately available.

RCMP say an update will be provided as soon as possible.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.