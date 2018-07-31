Residents in northeastern Ontario community leave homes as forest fire burns nearby

Residents of a community in northeastern Ontario are leaving their homes as a forest fire burns nearby, while others in the region brace for an evacuation order that could come at any moment.
The fire known as Parry Sound 33 started on July 18 and Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources says the blaze has now burned more than 100 square kilometres.
The ministry says the fire is now only five kilometres from the Trans-Canada Highway.
In Killarney, Ont., heavy smoke hung in the air as residents left the community.
Dunna Butson, who has been living in Killarney for 17 years, says she’s packed a bag of clothes and is leaving her property.
Another resident, Gordon Fraser, says he’s leaving the area as well and doesn’t know when he can return.
“I am worried about my property. But we are not hungry and we are dry and safe so what can you do,” he said amid tears. “We will be back.”
The municipality of French River, Ont., has issued an evacuation alert, warning residents in some areas that they should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.