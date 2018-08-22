 Skip to main content

Residents of Lower Post, B.C., told to take refuge in Yukon as wildfire rages

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Residents of Lower Post, B.C., told to take refuge in Yukon as wildfire rages

The Canadian Press

Residents of a tiny British Columbia community near the Yukon boundary are the latest to be forced from their homes by a wildfire.

Roughly 80 residents of Lower Post received evacuation notices Tuesday as the BC Wildfire Service warned a 40-square-kilometre blaze to the south has moved within five kilometres of the village and also threatens the enclave of Skooks Landing.

DriveBC, the B.C. government’s online service for travellers, says nearby wildfires have closed Highway 97, the Alaska Highway, from the Yukon boundary to Coal River, southeast of Lower Post.

Story continues below advertisement

Evacuees are being directed to the recreation centre in Watson Lake, Yukon, about 20 kilometres away.

Officials have said roughly 3,000 B.C. residents are under evacuation orders due to wildfires and thousands more are on alert as hundreds of blazes char timber and bush in all areas of the province.

B.C. declared a state of emergency last week and Premier John Horgan met with fire crews in Prince George Tuesday, but thick smoke prevented his aircraft from landing in Burns Lake.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter