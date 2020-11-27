Resource disparity taking a toll on some First Nations students studying remotely

Open this photo in gallery Dobi-Dawn Frenette, education director for Northern Nishnawbe Education Council at Dennis Franklin Cromarty Highschool in Thunder Bay, Ont. DAVID JACKSON/The Globe and Mail

First Nations students who usually attend two urban high schools away from their fly-in communities in northwestern Ontario are struggling with remote learning at home made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The private schools in Thunder Bay and Sioux Lookout, mandated to serve the First Nations in the north, have been closed since March. Their 300 students are now learning online from home, in communities where broadband capacity is unreliable.

But for the majority of the students, there are much bigger challenges than internet connectivity, said Dobi Dawn Frenette, acting executive director of the Northern Nishnawbe Education Council, which runs those schools.

“There’s issues getting food into the communities. They may not have adequate drinking water. They may be dealing with mould issues, you know. They probably don’t have a study space,” she said.

Student engagement – measured through attendance, participation and credit completion – has fallen to about 45 to 50 per cent from 90 per cent, Ms. Frenette said.

However, remote learning has proven to work, even before COVID-19, for another First Nations board of education in northwestern Ontario; it runs Keewaytinook Internet High School for students who don’t want to leave their remote communities to earn a diploma. KiHS has mostly been unaffected by the pandemic, and enrolment went up this fall.

Part of the school’s success, says principal Angela Batsford-Mermans, has been having a mentor and qualified teacher in each of the eight communities where its program is offered.

That kind of personal and community support for students is something the Northern Nishnawbe Education Council had in its urban schools, but hasn’t had the resources to set up in the remote communities where its students live – partly because pandemic funding from the federal department of Indigenous Services is “nowhere near what we requested,” Ms. Frenette said.

Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School in Thunder Bay and Pelican Falls First Nations High School in Sioux Lookout serve students from approximately 20 First Nations, many of them only reachable by plane.

Ms. Frenette says that because of the reality of difficult living conditions in these First Nations, the students from NNEC schools learn better in physical classrooms with in-person teacher support.

“This isn’t a pandemic issue. This is an issue that’s been identified prior to the pandemic for rural, isolated First Nations,” she said about the challenges students face when they are forced to learn from home with no community support.

She said it’s been difficult to secure classroom space for students to use for online learning when their homes aren’t adequately equipped; communities are already devoting any available spaces for COVID-19 isolating and testing.

Ms. Frenette said NNEC only recently received some funds from Indigenous Services Canada to offset costs related to COVID-19 and for cleaning supplies such as electrostatic sprayers. While the two urban high schools are closed to students, they remain open to staff and teachers. The province is providing personal protective equipment.

She said that NNEC estimated it would cost between $5.5-million and $7.5-million to run effective remote-only schools – or a blended remote and in-person learning model that would provide the kinds of supports and resources that Keewaytinook Internet High School has for its students.

Indigenous Services spokesperson Rola Tfaili said the department provided $1.2-million to NNEC in September “in proportion to the funding distributed to all First Nations schools” through the national $112-million Safe Schools Reopening Fund and is “working with NNEC to explore additional ways to support its needs” through other COVID-19 programs such as the Indigenous Community Support Fund.

For some families in northwestern Ontario, online learning was the preferred option even before the pandemic because it allowed children to stay in their communities and still earn a high-school diploma.

The Keewaytinook Okimakanak Board of Education, representing six communities in the Sioux Lookout district, has offered a blended model of online and community-based learning since the late 1990s.

Ms. Batsford-Mermans, the principal, said there are about 450 students enrolled at Keewaytinook Internet High School, an increase of about 100 since the previous school year, and it has partnered with two more communities to offer its secondary school program.

In addition to its online platform, the internet high school has a qualified teacher living in each community where is offered – a key part of a grassroots approach to ensuring students have access to community-based supports and resources.

Each community also has a classroom that opens and closes every day with a classroom assistant, offers tutorial sessions and engages in land-based activities.

Ms. Batsford-Mermans says when the pandemic shut down KiHS classrooms in March and the school went completely virtual, it saw success rates go down, including the number of credits earned.

KiHS was able to reopen its classrooms in August, following pandemic protocols such as physical distancing and mask wearing. But otherwise COVID-19 has not affected the school’s programming, Ms. Batsford-Mermans said.

She said that while internet connectivity is an issue for some students, having a mentor and qualified teacher in each community has been key to the school’s success, both before and during the pandemic.

Desta Buswa is a liaison worker for the Keewaytinook Okimakanak communities and its students, working from Sioux Lookout. Ms. Buswa says KiHS has been successful because of its community-based approach to ensuring students have the resources required for their educational success while staying at home.

“When a lockdown shuts down the community, [the teachers are] able to extend supports; maybe they drop off a work package through the pandemic committee,” she said.

Ms. Frenette, of the Northern Nishnawbe Education Council, said this model of social support helped its students achieve success in Thunder Bay and Sioux Lookout before the pandemic.

“If a student has a need, when they’re out for school, we all have programs set up for that,” she said, describing what worked before COVID-19.

But NNEC doesn’t have the resources to replicate that kind of support in remote fly-in communities during the pandemic.

Ms. Buswa says the pandemic is an opportunity for Indigenous leaders to learn best practices surrounding education, such as distance education – because students in the north “move in and out of different educational systems.”

“That’s only going to mean better learning opportunities for all our students,” she said.

“Who knows, we might see some school boards having a total online education department. This might meet some of our community’s wishes to keep some of their young people home, those that want to stay home and pursue secondary education,” she said.

